Delhi bypoll: Congress, AAP win one municipal ward each

New Delhi, May 23: The Congress bagged one seat and the Aam Aadmi Party another in the by-elections to two municipal wards in Delhi, the State Election Commission said on Tuesday.

Mukesh Goel of Congress won the bypoll to Sarai Pipal ward in North Delhi Municipal Corporation and AAP's Reshma won Maujpur ward of East Delhi Municipal Corporation, the SEC said.

The by-elections to Sarai Pipal ward was held on May 21 while for Maujpur on May 14. The polling in these two wards were cancelled during the municipal elections on April 23 following the death of the Samajwadi Party candidates.

A mere 46.3 per cent of votes were cast in the bypoll to Sarai Pipal Thala ward of North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Sunday.

Polling in Sarai Pipal Thala and Maujpur wards was postponed due to death of candidates there. Voting for the rest 270 wards in three municipal corporations was held on April 23 and the results were announced on April 26.

PTI