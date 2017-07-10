Delhi BJP leader shares Gujarat riots photo as Basirhat violence

Delhi BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has posted a picture of the 2002 Gujarat riots as that of the violence in West Bengal's Basirhat.

"Since trolls spent a sleepless night covering-up Basirhat violence, sharing media pics of the riots. Hope they report this to @WBPolice too."

Speak-up because it is already too late! Join in at 5 PM today at Jantar Mantar #SaveBengal #SaveHindus pic.twitter.com/QU5ZT1HkUt — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) July 8, 2017

However, the twiterrati pointed out to her that the image was from 2002 and accused her of spreading a rumour.

"Requesting @WBPolice to take my tweet as a Complaint against @NupurSharmaBJP for her fake and provocative posts and Arrest her immediately," said a Twitter user. "Can't trust any BJP handle these days. Films, old riots all is being passed off as Bengal," said another.

Ms Sharma, in her tweet, said the photo reflected the reality of Bengal, irrespective of the place.

"I received a flyer from organisers of Save Bengal protests and I put it out. This has woken up the people in Lutyen's Delhi who have maintained a stoic silence on Bengal till now," added the leader, " reported PTI.

BJP planning a Protest for Bengal by using the Godhra riots image from 2002. pic.twitter.com/zrIZnCflBQ — Bajwa ☬ (@ShakkrPara) July 8, 2017

It may be recalled that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned that her government would take action against two national TV channels for showing "fake" videos and "fomenting trouble".

Violence had erupted between two communities at Baduria in Basirhat sub-division of the district early this week over a controversial Facebook post, following which a young man was arrested.

(With agency inputs)