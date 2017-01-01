Delhi: BJP forms committee to assess AAP's performance

New Delhi, Jan 1: Alleging that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's focus has not been on Delhi, BJP has formed an "impartial" committee to probe AAP government's performance.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said during his visit to different parts of the city, he found "there was water scarcity in Narela, no marshals in buses, not even 15 CCTV cameras in city against 15 lakh promised by Kejriwal and Delhi has turned poisonous due to pollution."

"Kejriwal has been everywhere except Delhi since he became Chief Minister. I have decided to set up an enquiry against Kejriwal since he has committed crime against Delhi," he said.

The committee comprising of a doctor, a guest teacher and a legal expert will give its opinion on Kejriwal's performance, he said.

"I hope the committee will give its impartial report in shortest possible time so that everything becomes clear about Kejriwal's crimes," Tiwari added.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has sought an independent probe into and a White Paper on the note ban. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also told the media here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had become a laughing stock globally after taking out 86 per cent of the currency from the system on November 8.

PTI