New Delhi, Dec 22: A BJP delegation led by Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Wednesday met Lt Governor Najeeb Jung and complained about the alleged "delay" in finalisation of report on delimitation of municipal wards by the state government.

"The BJP delegation expressed concern over the delay in action by the Delhi government. It is unnecessarily holding back the report of delimitation. It appears that the Delhi government is not serious about holding civic election on time," Gupta alleged.

He claimed that Jung talked to State Election Commission in this regard and assured them of his intervention in the matter.

The State Election Commission had submitted the draft of the ward delimitation process in the capital on the Delhi government website in September this year.

In its present state, the delimitation could change existing boundaries of 272 wards. The AAP, the BJP and the Congress believe redrawing of the wards could affect the outcome of the general municipal elections due next year.

According to reports, different wards in the three municipal corporations will be delimited on the basis of the average population of approximately 60,000 people per ward.

PTI