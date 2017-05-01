Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari's house ransacked

The Delhi police arrested four people in connection with the case

Written by:
The house of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari was ransacked late Sunday night. The police have arrested four persons in connection with the incident. The motive is however not clear as yet.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari
The police say that at the time of the incident Tiwari was not present at his house. Immediately after a complaint was filed the police swooped into action and arrested four persons. Prima facie, it appears to be a burglary attempt.

It looks like a big conspiracy, that too with police involvement. No one should be spared, Tiwari said while reacting to the incident.

Tiwari, it may be recalled had led the BJP to an impressive victory in the recently concluded Delhi MCD elections 2017. The AAP which is the ruling party in Delhi had come second in the polls closely followed by the Congress in third place.

Story first published: Monday, May 1, 2017, 7:47 [IST]
