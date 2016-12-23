Delhi BJP to celebrate Vajpayee's birthday with sanitation drive

New Delhi, Dec 23 Over 25,000 BJP workers from Delhi will take part in cleanliness activities as a tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary on December 25, the party state unit said here on Friday.

Announcing a detailed organisational programme for the week, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party President Manoj Tiwari asked the party workers to celebrate December 25 as 'Swachhta-Suchita Diwas' (Sanitation-Good Governance Day).

Besides workers, Bharatiya Janata Party's parliament members, legislators, municipal councillors, and district level office-bearers will participate in voluntary labour, and awareness campaign on good governance and new economic policies.

"BJP workers will carry out sanitation awareness drive from hospitals, railway stations, major bus-stands, court complexes, major markets to neighbourhood parks," a statement issued by the party said.

"On 25th December from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, the workers will offer sanitation 'Shram Daan' (voluntary labour), and between 12 to 1 p.m. they will hold discussions on mobile app banking and cashless economy," it added.

Tiwari also said that during the week, the party will hold conventions at all the 14 organisational districts here, and educate workers about the guiding principles of 'good governance' as laid down by Vajpayee. A talk is also scheduled on the impact of demonetisation.

After he became the Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi declared December 25 to be celebrated by the party as 'Good Governance Day'.

IANS