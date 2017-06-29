Delhi Assembly passes resolution to reserve 85% seats for local students in aided DU colleges

The Delhi assembly on Thursday resolved to reserve 85 percent seats in government funded colleges to local students. The resolution to reserve 85 percent seats was passed unanimously by the house.

"There are over 2 lakh students who pass out from schools in Delhi and many are struggling to get admission in higher education institutions. The house hereby resolves that 85 percent seats should be reserved for students from Delhi in the colleges that are funded by the government of Delhi," the resolution read.

28 colleges under the Delhi University are funded partially or fully by the Delhi government. The AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal was of the opinion that since the money used for funding the colleges came from taxpayers of Delhi, local students should be given priority. The government has resolved to reserve 85 percent seats in all colleges that come under Delhi University and is funded by the Delhi government for local students.

A resolution to amend the Delhi Universities Act (1922), to make way for another university authorised to affiliate institutions was also passed. The resolution seeks to open another university to affiliate educational institutions so that the government can expand the number of colleges. Currently, only the Delhi University has the authorisation to affiliate more colleges.

