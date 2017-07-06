Delhi: Aspiring air-hostess stabbed repeatedly in public, dies

New Delhi, July 6: An aspiring air hostess was allegedly stabbed by a 22-year-old man while she was on her way to a local market in east Delhi's Shahdara. Onlookers, reportedly, waited for cops to arrive and take her to the hospital even as she bled profusely.

She was undergoing treatment at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, the official said. She succumbed to her injuries early on Thursday. The alleged attacker, Adil, continues to remain at large even as the police said the CCTV footage of the assault confirmed his role.

According to Nupur Prasad, DCP (Shahdara), heavy blood loss is being cited as one of the reasons for the death of the 21-year-old woman.

"People who witnessed the attack had waited for police to reach the spot and shift her to a hospital. Much time was lost in that and the girl also lost a lot of blood in the process," Prasad said.

The attack took place in a narrow street in Ram Nagar neighbourhood of Shahdara and Adil, who was booked earlier in a vehicle theft case, continued to elude arrest over 15 hours after the attack.

According to the DCP, Adil and the girl were friends until sometime ago. "Their friendship soured over the recent past because of which she wanted him away from her," said the DCP. "The girl's parents have said they were not aware of the exact nature of their relationship."

The police now are hoping to catch Adil at the earliest to get a clearer picture of what had occurred in the days and weeks preceding the attack. The immediate trigger for the attack too remains unknown.

Enrolled at Frankfinn institute to train as an air hostess, the woman was out to buy something from the local market in Ram Nagar around 5.30pm on Wednesday when Adil intercepted her, said police.

They had an altercation for a while before Adil allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked her. He then escaped the crime spot by waving the knife in the air.

Oneindia News (with agency inputs)