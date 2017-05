New Delhi, April 30: One person reportedly was killed and a few others were severely sustained burnt injuries as around 30 scrap godowns in Delhi's Malviya Nagar were gutted in major fire on wee hours of Sunday.

According to reports, two people were said to be in critical condition after they sustained burnt injuries in the inferno.

More than 35 fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the raging flames. Reports said that the fire is now under control.

OneIndia News