Delhi: 20,000 litres of petrol spill on road as tanker overturned at Moolchand Underpass, 2 injured

New Delhi, June 20: Around 20,000 litres of petrol were wasted as a fuel tanker overturned at the mouth of the Moolchand Underpass on Delhi's Ring Road on Tuesday. According to the prevailing prices, the wasted petrol would approximately cost Rs 13 lakh.

Police cordoned off the area and fire services personnel were at the location. The Driver and the helper of the truck were injured in this incident, ANI reported.

The tanker was lifted after cranes were deployed to move it back onto its wheels. Traffic was affected on the Ring Road after the accident.

#Delhi 20,000 litres of petrol gets spilled on road as tanker overturned at Moolchand Underpass,2 injured. Traffic movement affected pic.twitter.com/H27UVQEJvM — ANI (@ANI_news) June 20, 2017

Vehicular movement on both sides of the arterial road was affected as traffic police rerouted motorists for the clean-up. The police advised people to avoid the route as it can be a hazard to motorists.

OneIndia News