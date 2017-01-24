Delhi: 19 injured in bus-truck collision

New Delhi, Jan 24: Nineteen people were injured after a bus carrying a marriage party collided with a truck in Delhi Cantonment area in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said. Three persons are said to greiviously injured, but 'out of danger'.

"The victims were going for a marriage in Mayapuri area in west Delhi when the collision took place at around 2 am. The bus overturned in which 19 were injured," police said.

Bus hit by a truck in Delhi Cantt area last night, 19 injured. Truck driver on the run pic.twitter.com/HZnWcrZPcJ — ANI (@ANI_news) January 24, 2017

The grievously injured have been admitted to AIIMS and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital while those sustaining minor injuries are undergoing treatment at other hospitals, they said.

"Laxmi 45 years, Upasna 34 years and Sajid 30 years sufferd injuries in bus-truck collision. Both ladies admitted in AIIMS Trauma & Sajid@Gangrm hspt. All out of dangr (sic)," DCP (South West) Surender Kumar tweeted.

"The truck driver is on the run. It is not immediately known if the truck hit the bus while trying to overtake it, and whether the two vehicles were moving in opposite direction. Further investigation is under way," police added.

PTI