Delhi: 15-year-old boy killed by two friends after an argument

A 15-year-old boy was murdered allegedly by two of his friends following an argument over a trivial issue. The incident happened near his house in south-east Delhi's Govindpuri on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused stabbed the boy who is identified as Mohammad Wasim repeatedly several times, hit him with a blunt object on his head and then dumped the body in a park.

According to Wasim's parents, the 13-year-old went out for walk in the evening saying that he was off to meet his friends and would return within two hours. When he did not return home till late night, the worried parents then started looking for him with the help of locals. Wasim's parents also tried to call him but the calls were unanswered. It is only later that a local found him in an adjoining park and informed them. Soon, Wasim was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police said that the victim's body has been sent for a postmortem examination. While giving the statement at police station, Wasim's father said that he always objected his friendship with the boys who were involved in cases of pick-pocketing. But he never listened to him and continued to meet them.

The police also said that one of them, a juvenile, has been held. However, the other accused is still at large and a team has been formed to nab him as well.

