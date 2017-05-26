Delay in Karnataka CET 2017 results: Expensive COMEDK likely to be held first

The Karnataka Examination Authorities' decision to delay declaration of Common Entrance Test (CET) 2017 results may make way for Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) to be held earlier. The tentative schedule by the KEA has now placed COMEDK seat allotment ahead of CET ranking.

With this change in schedule, students aspiring for engineering seats may now be compelled to choose seats through the COMEDK route by paying more. The KEA's tentative schedule for the first round of seat allotment under COMEDK is June 21 while CET rankings are likely to be released only be June 27. Seats allotted under COMEDK costs three times more than seats alloted under CET for government-quota seats.

With engineering colleges pressing for a hike, students ay ultimately be compelled to bear the brunt. Despite having to choose a seat under COMEDK, students will be given the option to surrender their seats after the first round. But with uncertainty looming large over the date of CET ranking announcement, students are a worried batch.

COMEDK goes online starting this year

Even as students aspiring for professional courses seats are going through an anxious period, some respite has come in the form of digitisation of COMEDK. Students appearing for COMEDK counselling will not have to travel to Bengaluru anymore. All processes, except document verification process, will go online starting this year.

The students will have to pay Rs 5,000 before the option entry process, which would be considered as part of the fees for the first term. Similar to regular counselling, the online counselling session will give students time to enter options of engineering colleges and combinations. Following this process, mock allotment of seats will take place. Candidates can then change their options if they wish after which real allotment of seats will take place. The ranks of the UGET will be announced on May 29.

OneIndia News