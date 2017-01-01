Mulayam hits back, declares decisions taken at national convention 'illegal'

Lucknow, Jan 1: Hitting back, Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday termed all decisions taken at the convention called by the Akhilesh camp and again as "illegal" and expelled Ram Gopal Yadav again for six years.

In a letter issued , Mulayam said the national convention had not been convened with the permission of the national president and all decision taken there are illegal.

Mulayam Singh Yadav says some people want to benefit the BJP by insulting him and the same people called today's National Exec Meet pic.twitter.com/1d5YGUlvKV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017

"The parliamentary board of the party declares all the proposals, decisions and the convention itself illegal and expels Ram Gopal, who convened the convention, for six years," the letter stated.

Mulayam Singh also convened the national convention of the party on January 5 at the same venue so that there is no doubt in the minds of the people.

Senior party leader Ram Gopal Yadav had earlier said that the National Executive unanimously elects Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as the national president of Samajwadi Party. Also proposed to the gathering that Shivpal Yadav be removed as state president and Amar Singh to be sacked from the party.

PTI