Defence experts hail Maj Gogoi for cotrolling situation without firing single shot

A day after Major Leetul Gogoi came out in the open to explain why he had to tie a stone pelter to jeep, Defence experts on Wednesday lauded his presence of mind for bringing situation under control without having to fire a single round.

Major Gogoi has been both criticised and praised for his act in which he tied a stone pelter to a jeep as a shield to prevent a mob from pelting stones. Major Gogoi on Tuesday said that the action was necessary, added that the man in question was instigating the stone pelters to attack the Indian Army soldiers.

Defence matters expert Praful Bakshi told news agency ANI that given the situation Major Gogoi took best course of action.

"The result of his act was neither any stone-pelting took place, nor any rounds of fire and the situation came under control," he said.

Defence expert P.K. Sehgal said 'cool headedness' shown by Maj Gogoi was 'exemplary'. Sehgal said the army officer saved lives by his timely action, adding that those pointing fingers at him should be ashamed.

Criticised by many for tying a man to an Army jeep and commended by many for his resourcefulness, Major Gogoi spoke to the media for the very first time on Tuesday and said that he only did his duty and was not afraid.

He said that the man who was tied to the jeep was standing at distance 30 meters from the vehicle and tried to flee away. Maj Gogoi suggested that the man who played victim all these days may have been a stone pelter.

"He was the person instigating stone pelters. As soon as we tied the man to the jeep, pelting of stones stopped," he said.

[I back Major Gogoi to the hilt- Period]

Major Gogoi was awarded a commendation certificate by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat for sustained efforts on counter-insurgency. The award was given for his good work in CI operations in the Valley, including this incident," a source said, adding that Gen. Rawat decided to give the Commendation during his recent visit to the Valley and it was presented to Maj Gogoi through proper channels.

