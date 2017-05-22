Defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal: Arun Jaitley files additional Rs 10 cr defamation suit

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday filed an additional Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after his counsel Ram Jethmalani called him a 'crook' in court.

On May 17, Jaitley was in the court for the fourth round of cross-examination by Jethmalani, a senior Supreme Court lawyer, in his defamation case against the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, but the proceedings ended abruptly after a heated exchange of words between them. The Finance Minister took strong objection to the word "crook" used by Jethmalani during cross-examination.

Jaitley had filed a criminal defamation case against Kejriwal and others in the Patiala court while a civil defamation case was filed in the Delhi High Court as well in connection with the alleged Delhi and District Cricket Association corruption case.

Jaitley had filed the civil defamation suit seeking Rs 10 crore damages from Kejriwal and five other AAP leaders - Raghav Chadha, Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh and Deepak Bajpai -for accusing him of financial irregularities in the DDCA of which he was the president from 2000 to 2013.

OneIndia News