Deepa stakes claim to Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence, denied entry

Dramatic scenes were witnessed outside Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence on Sunday with Deepa Jayakumar's visit. J Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar and nephew Deepak Jayakumar arrived at Veda Nilayam staking claim to their aunt's property but were denied entry by security personnel. A three-tier security continues to be imposed at the empty mansion.

Deepa who arrived at Veda Nilayam claimed that the property belonged to her and that she should be allowed to enter. "My aunt's house should belong to me. I am her heir," Deepa was heard telling reporter of a few reporters. Deepa Jayakumar was stopped by security personnel as well as alleged TTV Dinakaran supporters. Deepa visited the Poes Garden residence on Sunday morning accompanied by a few supporters, her husband as well as brother Deepak.

Heavy police deployment was enforced soon after people started gathering outside Jayalalithaa's residence. Poes Garden residence has been empty ever since Sasikala Natarajan's conviction and imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case. Despite being empty, Veda Nilayam is protected by a three-tier security. Deepa as well as her brother have been claiming to be legal heirs of Jayalalithaa and staking claim to her properties. With no clarity on Jayalalithaa's will, ownership of her properties have been a bone of contention.

Oneindia news