DEECET 2017 results declared, toppers list

The DEECET 2017 results have been declared. K Durga Pavan Kumar, K Latha and Y.N. Keerthi emerged as the top three candidates in Mathematics.

A Sri Saroja , T S Santosh Aditya and T Nooreyien topped in Physical Sciences. In Biological Sciences, G Tejaswi , B Lakshminath and M Sowmya topped, and in Social Studies T Vanaja , V Sai Babu and P Mahemooda were the top three.

The lists of colleges will be published on the official website http://cse.ap.gov.in on September 18 (Phase-I counselling) and October 7 (Phase-II).

Web options will be open from September 19 to 21 (Phase-I) and October 9 to 12 (Phase-II). Seats will be allotted as per merit on September 25 (Phase-I) and October 13 (Phase-II) and certificates will be verified from September 26 to October 5 (Phase-I) and October 16 to 18 (Phase-II).

OneIndia News