Decoding the plastic rice rumour

There have been rumours afloat since 10 years that plastic rice is being supplied by China. Several clarifications have been issued based on research not to believe these rumours, but they continue to spread like wild-fire.

Social media began spreading this news in India and the Kerala media broadcast a series of reports with demonstrations of cooking the rice to prove it was plastic by burning the layer formed on the cooked rice. Based on directions given by the Kerala government, some institutions did research that proved that the rice samples did not consist of plastic, polymer or polyvinyl.

Scientists have said that plastic is not biodegradable and the digestive system of humans does not tolerate it. While stating that there is no way it can be consumed, scientists also expressed doubts that it can be manufactured.

The Telangana civil supplies department tested samples of rice and announced that no plastic element had been found but the samples would be sent to the state food controlling unit for further chemical tests. The Nigerian government too released research reports on 'plastic rice' on December 24, 2016, which also held that the rice was not plastic.

OneIndia News