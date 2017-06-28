Decoding the mystery of Yusuf al-Hindi a name that all IS recruits use

The name Yusuf al-Hindi has cropped up several times on the chat rooms of the Islamic State. The National Investigation Agency has been trying to de-code this name and in the process come up with several names including that of Shafi Armar.

During the questioning of Amzad Khan, a sympathiser of the IS who was recently deported to India from Saudi Arabia it was revealed that the mysterious al-Hindi may be an operative called Bada Sajid.

Sajid was a member of the Indian Mujahideen module in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. He feld from India to Pakistan following the country wide crackdown on the outfit in 2008.

When Amzad Khan was questioned one of the questions posed to him was with regard to al-Hindi. He was shown several photographs including that of Shafi and Sultan Armar, the founders of the Ansar-ut-Tawhid (ISIS' Indian recruitment wing).

When he was shown the photograph of Bada Sajid, he said that this may be the man in question.

An NIA official informed that there is a possibility that this name is being used by multiple persons. During the first round of questioning of several ISIS recruits, we were told that the name was being used by Shafi Armar. We were also given to understand that prior to the death of Sultan Armar he was using the name in the chat rooms.

It may be difficult to conclude that the man in question is Bada Sajid himself. However what we can conclude is that the name is being used by multiple persons, an NIA official said. Al-Hindi is a common surname given to all recruits into the ISIS from India.

OneIndia News