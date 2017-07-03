Declared dead, four day old baby comes to life at crematorium in Warrangal

A four day old baby was brought back from the cremation ground after its parents observed signs of life. The baby had been declared dead by doctors at a Warrangal hospital.

The baby's parents Srinivas and Swapna of Pegadapalli in Kazipet brought the baby to MGM hospital four days ago. The delivery had been at a private hospital but several complications had developed and the baby girl weighed just 450 grams.

The baby was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit in MGM, with ventilator and oxygen support. At 11.30 am on Sunday, the doctor on duty, declared the baby dead and also issued a death certificate.

The parents then took the baby to a cremation ground. However the parents observed signs of life. They rushed the baby back to the hospital, but the doctors declared her dead. The parents have alleged that the doctors were negligent and caused the death of the child. The doctors did not check the ECG properly and blindly declared her dead, the parents and relatives also alleged.

