Decision on Parrikar as defence minister after Goa polls: Amit Shah

Vasco (Goa), Jan 23: The decision on whether Manohar Parrikar will continue as Defence Minister or return to state politics in Goa will be taken only after the assembly elections, BJP president Amit Shah said on Monday.

"We will decide where Parrikar will work after elections," the Bharatiya Janata Party president said, in a way continuing the suspense over Parrikar's return to state politics. Parrikar was the Goa Chief Minister, when he was elevated to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government cabinet in 2014.

"Manohar Parrikar is Defence Minster and Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he (Parrikar) is the jewel of my government," Shah told a poll rally in the port town of Vasco, 35 km from Panaji.

"There is a lot of demand for Parrikar in Delhi, and here too. Hundreds of people from here (Goa) too say, send him here. There, PM Modi needs him," he added.

"But I want to say one thing. Wherever Parrikar is, the government in Goa will be under his leadership. Goans should be assured of that," the BJP president said.

