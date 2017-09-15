Decide who should get AIADMK symbol before Oct 31: Madras HC tells ECI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday asked the Election Commission of India to decide on the AIADMK symbol row. The court has given the ECI till October 31 to decide which faction of the AIADMK should get the party's two-leaves symbol.

The ECI had frozen the AIADMK party's name and symbol in March earlier this year after two factions of the AIADMK led by Sasikala Natarajan and O Panneerlsevam staked claim to it. While the two factions have now merged, making way for a new rebel group under TTV Dinakaran, the symbol and name of the party continue to be frozen.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High court on Friday set a deadline for the election commission to dispose of the case and decide on which faction the symbol belongs to, in other words, which faction is the real AIADMK. The task is difficult for the now considering that the Palanisamy and Panneerselvam factions have now united and have made fresh representations to the election commission to withdraw their pleas.

Meanwhile, TTV Dinakaran's rebel group has now staked claim to the symbol as well. Speaking to the media on Friday, TTV Dinakaran said that he was bent upon reviving the party, its name and the symbol. "We are seeking legal help over the AIADMK symbol row. All attempts are being made to disqualify the MLAs supporting me. If they are disqualified, we will fight it legally," said TTV Dinakaran.

OneIndia News