Death of militant Muz Molvi: A MAJOR victory for the Indian Army

On the night of January 31 2011, two sisters were dragged out of their homes in Sopore, taken to a nearby mohalla and shot dead at point blank range. People watched in horror as one was shot in the eye while the other in the chest.

For the family of Akthara, 20 and Arifa, 17 justice was done on Friday when the killer of these girls was shot dead in an encounter. Muzzafar Ahmad Naikoo, alias Muz Molvi, was a resident of Sopore and had been evading arrest for the past eight years. He had a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head, and was earlier associated with the Lashkar-e-Tayiba as 'chief assassin', but later switched his loyalties to the Al-Badr.

Finally, on Friday, Molvi, the man security forces had categorised as an A+++ militant and described as a brutal killer met his end.

His killing comes as a relief for the security agencies. He was responsible for attacks on several police stations and would often terrorise people. He was also involved in the killing of four civilians.

The intelligence worked on leads regarding this dreaded militant for several years. Finally last week confirmation about him being at the Machwa area of central Kashmir was received. Security forces immediately surrounded his hideout and after a brief engagement, Molvi was shot dead.

OneIndia News