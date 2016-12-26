DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over US tourist gangrape case

New Delhi, Dec 26: The Delhi Commission for Women has issued notice to Delhi Police demanding why the Rape Crisis Cell of the Commission was not informed when police recorded the statement of the US national, who was allegedly gangraped in a five-star hotel earlier this year.

Citing orders of the High court in this regard, the Commission said it was deeply saddened to note that in this case the Delhi Police did not inform the Crisis Intervention Centre/ Rape Crisis Cell counsellor of the Commission when the victim's statements were recorded by the police on December 20.

"This is a very serious matter and a gross violation of the directives of the Delhi High Court in the case wherein it was ordered that the duty officer, immediately, upon receipt of the complaint/ information of a rape case, intimate the same to the Rape Crisis Cell/Crisis Intervention Centre which shall respond to calls of sexual assault at the police station and provide counselling and other support services to victims of rape. The same has been elucidated in standing order No. 303/2016 of Delhi Police," the Commission said in its notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi.

The Commission also sought the status report in the case stating that they have come to know through a news article that the victim has found the investigation process "unsatisfactory". The Commission has asked the police to submit the information by January 3, 2017, failing which they will initiate appropriate action as per law.

Four persons, a tour guide, driver, cleaner and a hotel staff were arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of the US national. The US national arrived in the national capital a few days ago to join the probe and recorded her statement in front of a judicial magistrate where she reiterated the charges she had made in her complaint.

Earlier, she had said that she was not "satisfied" with the probe and was ready to come to India to identify the accused. The woman had alleged that she was raped by the men for two days. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter to anybody. She had also stated that the accused had made a video of the act and had threatened to make it public if she reported the matter to anyone.

PTI