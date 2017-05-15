DCW chief demands capital punishment for all rapists

In the wake of rising incidents of rape, the Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday demanded death sentence for all those who commit heinous act of rape.

Maliwal's reaction came when asked about gangrape of a 22-year-old woman in Gurgaon. The victim, a native of Sikkim, was allegedly raped by three men inside a moving car on Sunday.

The DCW chief told news agency ANI that it was a high time that the government sent a strong message to the nation and called for" capital punishment to every rapist in every rape case."

She said that the government should make swift moves and speed up the trial of rape cases by means of fast track courts.

The accused kidnapped the victim from near her residence in Gurgaon and forcefully dragged her into a Maruti Swift car, the police said. They then took turns to rape her in the moving vehicle while driving to Najafgarh in Delhi, about 20 kilometres from where they picked her.

The National Commission for Women had earlier sought a fair and speedy trial of the horrific Rohtak gang rape case.

In a savage crime reminiscent of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case in Delhi, a young woman from Haryana's Sonepat district was abducted, gang-raped and brutally murdered.

