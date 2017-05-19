Days after CBI raid, Karti Chidambaram leaves for London

Two days after the Central Bureau of Investigation raided him, Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union Finance Minister, P Chidambaram has left for London.

Karti left for London along with a friend, airport sources said. He flew by an international carrier, they added. There is no bar on Karti leaving the country as there is no look out circular issued against him.

The CBI had on Monday registered a case in connection with alleged irregularities in granting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media, run by its directors Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea, in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the finance minister.

The agency had on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple premises linked to Chidambaram and Karti in connection with the matter.

Karti had alleged 'political vendetta' behind the searches and said no documents had been seized from during the raids.

