Poonch attack: Last respects paid to Naib Subedar Singh

Families of the two Indian jawans, who were killed and their bodies mutilated by Pakistan, are mourning the death of their loved ones. Mortal remains of Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh on Tuesday was brought to his native place in Tarn Taran Sahib district in Punjab by helicopter.

Mortal remains of Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh brought to his native place in Tarn Taran, Punjab pic.twitter.com/KMhmzzIDGf — ANI (@ANI_news) May 2, 2017

Naib Subedar, aged 42 years, belonged to Tarn Taran Sahib. He is survived by his wife Paramjeet Kaur. Head Constable Prem Sagar of BSF, aged 45 years, belonged to Takenpur, District Deoria, UP. He is survived by his wife, Shanti.

Naib Subedar was to come home on leave on April 28 but since one of his friends had to take a leave urgently, Singh deferred his leave. While, Prem Sagar, had joined the BSF in 1994 and was posted to J&K two years ago. He was home in February when he visited his family.

Earlier on Monday, wreath laying ceremonies were organised at Poonch and Jammu in honour of the brave martyrs Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh and Head Constable Prem Sagar of BSF, who laid down their life guarding the Nation's frontiers while serving at the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch.

The mortal remains of the two martyrs were flown to Jammu. While Naib Subedar was carried to Tarn Taran in helicopter, Prem Sagar's body was flown to Delhi from where it will be carried to his native village in UP.

Meanwhile, family members of Naib Subedar had earlier refused to cremate his body until his head is returned to them. ''Whose body is this? It is all behind this box! We are not being shown the body? Why?,'' asked the relatives of Naib Subedar, demanding to see his body.

However, after persuasion by Army and government officials, they agreed to complete the last rites of Singh.

