Dawood's brother detained in extortion case

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's younger brother Iqbal Kaskar was on Monday detained by Thane police in connection with an extortion case. Kaskar was detained from his residence in Mumbai, said reports.

In February 2015, Kaskar and his two associates were booked on charges of extortion and assault following a complaint by an estate agent. A FIR was then registered at Byculla police station after a complaint by Salim Shaikh, an estate agent, that Kaskar and his men had demanded Rs three lakh after thrashing him.

The 48-year-old victim, who was a resident of Byculla, first approached the local police station where the FIR was registered and then the matter was transferred to J J Marg police.

Kaskar had been deported to India from the United Arab Emirates in 2003.

Dawood's fifth sibling was wanted in a murder case and his alleged role in the controversial Sara Sahara case where a building came up illegally on government land but a court acquitted him in both the cases in 2007.

OneIndia News