New Delhi: French DJ David Guetta's concert which was supposed to take place on Jan 15 at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Delhi is said to be cancelled as well. According to Delhi police sources, the organisers don't have requisite clearances to conduct a large-scale event in Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium.

Also, the other reason which added to the cancellation was the lack of security personnel because of the preparations going on for the Republic Day parade. David Guetta's show earlier supposed to take place in Noida Expo Mart but then venue was shifted to Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

However, the 49-year-old Grammy-award winning music star will now perform in Mumbai on January 15 with the organisers saying that they have received the nod from the authorities.

The Mumbai concert was earlier supposed to take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse but the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) denied permission. It was then shifted to Reliance Jio Garden but failed to get clearance from Mumbai Police.

"We regret the cancellation of the Sunburn Arena with David Guetta this evening. We are happy to add that we have succeeded in rescheduling the event for Sunday, January 15 between 11 AM to 4 PM at the same venue - Jio Gardens, BKC," Harindra Singh, Managing Director & Chairman, Percept Limited said.

"We are complying with all the regulatory requirements as prescribed by the authorities. The current tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show on Sunday," he said. About 4,000 people were expected to attend the event yesterday. In Bengaluru, Guetta was scheduled to headline a special gig on Thursday, kickstarting his four-city tour to Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi. However, it was cancelled with organisers and authorities citing conflicting reasons. Guetta will keep his date with fans in Hyderabad tonight.

