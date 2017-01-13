David Guetta's concert in Hyderabad to be held as per schedule

The two-time Grammy award-winning artiste will perform at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in Gachibowli

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Hyderabad, Jan 13: After back-to-back cancellation of his concerts in Bengaluru and Mumbai, French DJ David Guetta will keep his date with fans in Hyderabad with authorities giving nod to the event on Saturday.

David Guetta
David Guetta at a concert. Photo credit: Sunburn Festival’s Twitter page

The two-time Grammy award-winning artiste will perform at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in Gachibowli and police officials said the organisers, Sunburn, had approached them last week and permission has been granted.

"Permission has been granted for the concert," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur Zone) Vishwa Prasad told PTI. The organisers had sought permission for holding the event last week and the same has been accorded, another police officer said, adding the concert should end by 10 pm.

Around 4,000-5,000 people are expected for the event, he said. "Welcome to Hyderabad David Guetta. Look forward to hosting you tomorrow. Cyberabad police committed to ensure a glitch free event as always," the official Twitter handle of Cyberabad police posted, which was retweeted by Sunburn.

PTI

Read more about:

david guetta, concert, hyderabad

Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2017, 20:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 13, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 