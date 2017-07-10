Davangere University BS, BCom, BBA PG Results declared, website crashes

The Davangere University BS, BCom, BBA and PG Results have been declared.

The results for the 2nd, 4th and 6th semesters for all streams of graduation courses and post gradate courses can be checked from the university's official website.

The website has crashed due to heavy traffic but students do not need to panic and should wait for a few hours and check their result again.

How to check Davangere University BS, BCom, BBA and PG Results

  • Go to the official website of the University.
  • Click on the DVG UG and PG Result link.
  • Enter the required details and submit.
  • View and download your result.
  • Take a print out

