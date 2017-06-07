Daughter's extravagant wedding lands Kerala CPI leader Geetha Gopi in trouble

Photos of a CPI leader Geetha Gopi's daughter's extravagant wedding is going viral and has come as a major embarrassment to the party. Geetha Gopi, a two-time Communist Party of India legislator from Nattika in Thrissur district has landed in trouble after pictures of her daughter decked in gold on her wedding day went viral.

The party has now sought an explanation from the legislator who has strayed from its ideology of austerity. The grand display of opulence by the CPI legislator has led netizens to accuse the party of hypocrisy. Geetha Gopi's daughter's wedding took place on Sunday and photos from the ceremony shows the bride decked up in layers of gold necklaces and dozens of gold bangles. Ironically, the CPI leaders during the previous assembly session had session urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to find a way to stop extravagant weddings.

The pictures created a stir on social media with heavy criticism and mockery coming CPI's way. Incidentally, the wedding held at the Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayoor on Sunday saw many ministers and legislators in attendance.

Reacting to the controversy around her daughter's wedding, the MLA said that all she wanted was the best for her daughter. " I only did my duty as a mother. I purchased 50 sovereigns of gold for the wedding and the rest were gifted by friends and relatives," she said. Whatever the reason, a leader of a party like CPI indulging in splurging and display of wealth came as a massive embarrassment to the party. The incident comes days after CPM suspended its Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee for living a lavish lifestyle simple because it was against the party's ideology of austerity.

OneIndia News