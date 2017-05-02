Daughter of beheaded BSF braveheart wants 50 Pak heads for her father’s sacrifice

New Delhi, May 2: The families of two Indian soldiers, who were killed and beheaded by Pakistani forces in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, were mourning the deaths of their beloved men.

The two soldiers killed on Monday were Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh of 22 Sikh Infantry and Head Constable Prem Sagar of 200th Battalion of the Border Security Force.

Speaking to ANI, daughter of Sagar, Saroj, said, "We got no information from the administration about his death. We want 50 heads for his sacrifice."

Sagar was a resident of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh. In Tarn Taran, Punjab, the family of Singh mourned his demise too, reported ANI.

The army issued a statement saying that the bodies of an army soldier and a BSF head constable were mutilated but a senior army officer told PTI that they were beheaded.

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said in Delhi that the "sacrifice (of the two killed) will not go in vain" and the Indian armed forces will react "appropriately" to the "inhuman act" of the Pakistani troops.

"This is a reprehensible and an inhuman act. Such attacks do not take place during war," he said.

"Bodies of soldiers being mutilated is an extreme form of barbaric act. The government of India strongly condemns this act. The whole country has full faith in our armed forces which will react appropriately to the act," Jaitley said.

The attack was carried out by the Border Action Team, which comprises the special forces, under the cover of shelling by Pakistani troops in Krishna Ghati Sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Back in 2013 after the brutal killing and beheading of Lance Naik Hemraj and his colleague Lance Naik Sudhakar Singh were carried out by Pakistan's Border Action Team, the then leader of the opposition and current external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said if Pakistan does not return the severed head of the martyred soldier Hemraj, India should get at least 10 heads from the other side.

OneIndia News