Daughter backs Prajapati in rape case, calls him innocent

Lucknow, May 1: Just after a few days Allahabad Court canceled bail for former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati in connection with a rape case, his daughter Sudha on Monday defended him and said that he is innocent.

We hv proof that he is innocent.Girl herself has said tht she doesn't know G Prajapati&did not register FIR: Sudha, Daughter of G Prajapati pic.twitter.com/VUcA9BDCUF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 1, 2017

Prajapati's family on Monday met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over Allahabad court staying bail granted to him by the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences court earlier in April.

Sudha said that her father Prajapati is innocent and the family has evidence that the alleged rape victim doesn't know Prajapati and did not file a case against him in the police against.

Earlier on April 25, Prajapati and his two accomplices were granted bail by a POSCO court in Lucknow in connection with a rape case. A special judge of POCSO court Om Prakash Mishra granted the bail to Prajapati, Vikas Verma, and Amrendra Singh alias Mintu.

The court had asked him to furnish two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each and a personal bond of the same amount.

Soon after granting bail, POSCO court special judge, OP Mishra was suspended on April 29 for granting bail to Prajapati. According to an initial report, a departmental inquiry had been ordered.

The suspension came a day after the Allahabad high court stayed the bail order granted by a sessions court in Lucknow.

The bail was stayed by Chief Justice Dilip B Bhosale on an application moved by the UP government through Additional Advocate General VK Shahi seeking cancellation of bail granted to Gayatri Prajapati and two other co-accused.

The Additional Advocate General submitted that sufficient time was not given by the sessions court to the prosecution for seeking instructions against the accused.

Prajapati was on the run for nearly a month before he was arrested in Lucknow on March 15 and was sent to jail for allegedly raping a woman and attempting to rape her minor daughter in 2014.

A FIR was registered against Prajapati and six others on February 17 on a Supreme Court directive. Prajapati had been a minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government.

OneIndia News