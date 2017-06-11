Darjeeling: WB govt orders all state offices to remain open on strike days

West Bengal government on Sunday ordered all state government offices in Darjeeling and Kalimpong to remain open and employees to report on duty each day till bandh is not withdrawn.

West Bengal government also ordered that no leave will be granted to any employee on any of the days of bandh.

Earlier on Saturday, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha called an indefinite shutdown in the northern West Bengal hills from Monday in support of its demand for a separate Gorkhaland state.

GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri also announced that the shutdown will be relaxed for four days - June 27 to June 30 - when central and state government offices and banks would be open.

OneIndia News