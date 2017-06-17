Darjeeling violence: 36 cops have been injured, claims ADG

As the protests and violence continue to escalate in Darjeeling, Additional Director General of police (operations) of the region said that 36 policemen were injured in the violence on Saturday.

He said the police have used non-lethal ammunition and tear gas shells to contain the situation.

"36 policemen injured today, out of which 20 in hospital, 5 received gunshot injuries & 2 injured by sharp weapon," he told news agency ANI.

The police fired non-lethal ammunition & tear gas shells ;looking into situation to mk necessary security arrangements: ADG Ops #Darjeeling pic.twitter.com/CYpdyDXnoS — ANI (@ANI_news) June 17, 2017

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee over the law and order situation in the hill region.

Earlier reports were that a police officer was seriously injured after being stabbed by protesters during fresh clashes that erupted in Darjeeling.

Two Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters were also allegedly killed in firing as violence rocked the hill town on Saturday morning. The Army and para military forces have started to patrol the area. By 1.30 pm, security forces managed to establish some degree of control on the situation.

This was the first death reported since the protests broke out. The identity of the man killed is yet to be ascertained. The incident took place in front of the St Josephs Colleges on the outskirts of the town. The body has been taken to the Army hospital.

OneIndia News