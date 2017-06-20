Darjeeling unrest: Protest spreads to Bengaluru

As unrest in Darjeeling continues with Gorkha Janmukti Morcha protesting against the Mamata Banerjee government, protests are also spreading to other parts of the country. Members of Northeast People's Voice came together in Bengaluru on Tuesday to support agitators in Darjeeling.

Dozens gathered at Bengaluru's Town Hall to protests against the 'discriminatory' actions of West Bengal government and forceful imposition of Bengali language on the people of the hill. "We are protesting the discriminatory and forceful imposition of Bengal government on the people of the hill. They are dividing our culture, unity and imposing the Bengali language," said a protestor.

Holding the national flag of India, protestors paid respects to those who lost their lives in the stir. The protesters said that they had come together to fight for 'Unity and Dignity of Gorkha community. "We condemn the statement given by Mamta Banerjee calling Gorkha People terrorists. We condemn the atrocities of Bengal government against the people of Darjeeling," said another protestor.

Citizens demanded that the Centre government intervene and take note of the violation of human rights committed by the state against the people of Darjeeling.

OneIndia News