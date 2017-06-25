Darjeeling: Indefinite strike called by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha continues

Normal life continued to be crippled while Internet services remained suspended on the eleventh day of the GJM-sponsored indefinite shutdown on Sunday. The police and security forces patrolled the streets of the hills and police pickets were placed at the entry and exit routes of Darjeeling.

Except pharmacies, all other shops, hotels and restaurants remained closed. An all-party meeting convened by the GJM on Tuesday had passed a resolution that the shutdown would continue until security forces were withdrawn.

The GJM, spearheading the agitation for a separate Gorkhaland, also decided to withdraw from the tripartite accord on the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

Internet services remained suspended and local cable channels remained blocked in certain parts of the hills.

Earlier on Saturday, People wearing the traditional Gorkha attire marched through the streets of Darjeeling on Saturday in support of Gorkhaland as the indefinite shutdown in the hills entered its 10th day.

OneIndia News