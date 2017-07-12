Darjeeling: Indefinite band to continue, pro Gorkhaland movement leaders to fast unto death

Darjeeling, July 11, 2017: The Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GLMCC) resolved to continue with the ongoing bandh in the Hills. Along with the bandh the GLMCC leaders have decided to sit in a fast unto death from July 15.

The GLMCC (a conglomeration of pro Gorkhaland forces) sat in a meeting in Mirik on Tuesday. "2 front rung leaders of the 14 constituent parties of the GLMCC will sit in a fast unto death from July 15" stated Binay Tamang, Assistant Secretary, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha. An indefinite bandh had been clamped in the Hills of North Bengal since June 15.

The fast unto death list includes Tamang along with GNLF Spokesperson Neeraj Zimba. July 13- The birth anniversary of Nepali poet Bhanubhakta Acharya will be commemorated as "Gorkhaland Unity day."

"Recipients of the Bhanubhakta Award of the West Bengal Government will be urged to return the awards" added Tamang. The GLMCC has also issued an ultimatum to the Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of the 15 odd Development and Cultural Boards to resign from the posts by 6pm on July 14. If they fail to resign they will be labeled anti-Gorkhaland.

On 14th July District Magistrate Offices, SDO and BDO offices will be gheraoed in Darjeeling and Kalimpong district. "Supply of essential commodities including medicines and ration to the Hills and Sikkim is being stopped from the plains. On July 14, as a mark of protest we will take out a rally in Siliguri carrying empty bags on July 14" stated Tamang.

GLMCC has demanded a CBI probe into the alleged police firings which has left 7 pro Gorkhaland activists dead. "BJP MP from Darjeeling SS Ahluwalia will be raising these issues in Delhi and will be corresponding with the Ministers of the Union Government. He will prompt a Central team visit to the Hills. He will also raise the issues in Parliament also" added Tamang. The next date of meeting of the GLMCC has been fixed on July 18.

Meanwhile in Darjeeling, the GJM took out a "Khukuri" (Traditional Gorkha sword) rally in Darjeeling. Brandishing Khukuris GJM youths took pledge to fight till the last breadth and drop of blood to free motherland - Gorkhaland from the "slavery" of West Bengal.

OneIndia News