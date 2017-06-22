Darjeeling: Gorkhaland fast emerging as a people's movement

Darjeeling: With past experiences of the political movements revolving around the Gorkhaland demand not being a very happy one, the ongoing agitation is steadily turning into a people's movement. Students, teachers, writers performing artists are coming to the fore acting as a watchdog and keeping up pressure on the political outfits.

Incidentally after a 28 month long violent agitation in the 1980s spearheaded by the Gorkha National Liberation Front the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council, a semi-autonomous administrative body was constituted for the Hills.

A neo agitation for Gorkhaland was launched in 2007 by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha that culminated in the formation of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA- an autonomous administrative body for the Hills) in 2012.

"Our past experiences of the separate state movements haven't been very happy. It is a good thing that political outfits and apolitical organizations have come together for Gorkhaland. However there is a big question regarding the sustainability of the movement. We are now acting as a pressure group to ensure that the political parties do not waver from the Gorkhaland path. The people of Darjeeling will not accept anything short of Gorkhaland" stated Komal Gurung, Coordinator, People's Forum for Gorkhaland (PFG.)

The PFG organized a mass signature campaign for Gorkhaland at the Darjeeling Chowrasta on Thursday. "This proves the clear mandate for Gorkhaland. We will hand the signature sheets to the pro Gorkhaland political and a political conglomeration. Representatives of the conglomeration will be heading to Delhi to meet the Indian President, Prime Minister and Union Home Minister. We want to ensure that they talk on the single point of agenda of Gorkhaland" added Gurung.

With a leadership vacuum has been created on ground zero with the frontline leaders of the Gorkhaland Janmukti Morcha (GJM) gone underground. Local residents through social media have started a poll to choose a leader who can be the face of the movement-an able leader and a good spokesperson.

Meanwhile singers, writers, poets, painters came out on the streets and performed at the Darjeeling Chowrasta on Wednesday. "Pahal" a group representing the Hill intelligencia marched from Kalimpong to Darjeeling, performing all along the way from Kalimpong to Darjeeling.

"This is the intellectual face of the movement. We will that it is our responsibility to keep the movement going and not let it die down that's why we have come out on the streets." stated Tika Bhai, a writer and poet.

The "padyatra" had started on June 19 and arrived at Darjeeling on Wednesday. The 49 km walk from Kalimpong to Darjeeling saw stoppages where the performers recited poems, sang songs and danced. "Gorkhas are known as a martial race. This is the artistic side of the Gorkhas" stated Rishi Raj, a musician.

