Darjeeling: GJM calls indefinite bandh in GTA from Monday

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha general secretary Roshan Giri on Saturday called for all party meet called on June 13. He also said that offices of Gorkhaland Territorial Admin, Bengal government and central govt will be shut from Monday.

However, Court will be open on that day. Meanwhile, school and colleges will be exempted from bandh. Also, revenue generating sources of state will be closed.

He further appealed to put all sign boards in Darjeeling, Kerseong, Kalimpong, Mirik & other places in Nepali and English.

The demand for a separate Gorkhaland was first initiated back in the 1980s, which ended with the Government settling the issue with an agreement with the past protestors. But now, the Trinamool has been, until now actually, been in an agreement with the GJM and the Centre and had formed the GTA.

OneIndia News