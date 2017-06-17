Darjeeling bandh enters 6th day: Police arrested, raided houses of top GJM leaders

Kolkata, June 17: The hill town of Darjeeling in West Bengal remained tense as the indefinite bandh called by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha entered the sixth day on Saturday.

On late Friday night, police arrested Vikram Rai, media manager of the GJM in Darjeeling, reported ANI. Police also raided and allegedly vandalised the residence of assistant general secretary of the GJM, Binay Tamang, on Friday night.

During the daytime on Friday, Darjeeling witnessed violent protests and arson by the supporters of the GJM against the raids carried out at the residence of GJM chief, Bimal Gurung, by the police.

The GJM supporters in the early morning hours on Friday torched a panchayat office at Mirik, a hydroelectric supply office at Lodhama in Darjeeling and a health centre in Rimbik-Lodhama. Because of the closure of hotels and non-availability of transportation tourists suffered a lot.

Local administration arranged bus services so that stranded tourists could get to neighbouring Siliguri.

The North Frontier Rail stated on Friday that train services in Darjeeling have been suspended until further notice. The toy-train services of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway has been suspended in view of the strike for the safety of passengers, staffs and the property of the DHR.

The GJM announced an indefinite general strike from Monday in the hills encompassing Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts and the Dooars (foothills of the Himalayas covering stretches of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar district) protesting against the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision to make Bengali language compulsory in state-run schools.

The strike was called even as the CM assured that the new rule would not be imposed in the hill districts. Now, the protesters are also asking for a separate Gorkhaland, a long pending demand of the people of the hills.

In Kolkata, CM Banerjee blamed intelligence failure for the fresh unrest in the hills.

OneIndia News