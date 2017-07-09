Darjeeling unrest: 3 killed; Mamata says Government ready for talks with hill parties

Three people were killed on Saturday in police firing as fresh violence spread over from Sonada district in Darjeeling. Also some unidentified persons torched an office of Trinamool Congress Party and a ticket counter of North Bengal State Transport Cooperation Ticket on Wednesday.

The Gorkha Janamukti Morcha, leading the stir for a separate state said that police shot dead three people.

Earlier on Saturday, the Army was called in Darjeeling after violence broke out, even as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appelead for peace.

Banerjee on Saturday appealed for peace and said her government was ready for talks with the hill parties, but peace has to be restored first.

Meanwhile, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha turned down on Saturday West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's offer for talks, but said it was willing to hold discussions with the Centre on the issue of Gorkhaland.

OneIndia News