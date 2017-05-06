Dalit women allegedly denied entry into temple, thrashed in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

A Dalit family in Bihar's Muzaffarpur was allegedly denied entry into a temple and thrashed for putting up a fight. In a complaint to the Sakra police, Usha Devi of Bishunpur Baghnagari village alleged that her family members were thrashed by village strongmen.

Tension prevailed at the village for the second day in a row after the family filed a police complaint. According to the complaint, Srinath Mishra, Aman Kumar, Shiv Kumar Mishra and some other village strongmen stopped the Dalit women from entering a village temple.

Devi claimed that they visited the temple to perform a pre-wedding ritual. The police registered an FIR following the complaint.

The police claimed that the injured women who approached them were first taken to a primary medical centre for treatment.

A posse of policemen has been deployed at the village to ease the situation and ensure no untoward incidents take place.

"Security arrangements have been heightened in the village in the view of tension after registration of FIR against four named and three unidentified accused. The FIR was registered on the basis of the statement made by Devi," the SP said.

Some people in the village, however, rubbished the family's allegations. They instead, accused the family of playing bawdy songs on the public address system. They alleged that the family was irked for demanding that they stop the music and started a brawl. The village priest denied that the women were stopped from entering the temple and said that the offering was made by the family who entered the temple.

Oneindia News