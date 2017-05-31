Dalai Lama offers prayers for Sri Lankan flood victims

Dharamsala, May 31: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has offered prayers for the victims of floods in Sri Lanka and financial assistance for the relief and rescue work, a statement said on Wednesday.

In a letter to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the Dalai Lama has expressed sympathy for the loss of life and damage to the property.

"I offer my condolences," he wrote, "and prayers for all the families who have lost loved ones or have been affected by this devastating natural disaster. As a token of my sympathy and concern, I have asked the Dalai Lama Trust to make a donation to the relief and rescue work."

The UN said based on previous emergencies, drinking water and non-food items were identified as immediate needs by the National Disaster Relief Services Centre in the island-nation.

It was the worst flooding in Sri Lanka since 2003 that claimed more than 180 lives. A total of 545,243 people were affected by the disaster.

