Daily wager killed for Rs 50 in Bihar

In a tragic case of immense proportions which showed not only how volatile human life is but how cheap it can be, a man was killed for a sum of Rs 50 in Bihar.

Md Naushad, 35, a daily wage labourer in the state's Araria district, was killed by his fellow worker after the duo fought over Rs 50, which Naushad owed to the accused.

The accused, Md Intezaar, 30, is a resident of the Mohania village which is around 325 km from Patna and is a relative of the victim who also belonged to the same village.

According to reports, Naushad owed the accused the amount, for the past couple of days, and when Intezaar went to the victim's house to collect the amount on Tuesday morning, Naushad was unable to pay as he claimed that he did not have the money and would return it in the evening.

But according to reports, the accused thought Naushad was trying to delay paying him back on purpose and this led to a verbal duel between the two, which resulted with Intezaar taking his shovel and hitting the victim on his head.

Naushad was taken to the primary health centre but died within hours during the course of the treatment.

Araria SP Sudheer Kumar Porika, confirmed the incident as he told a leading national daily, "The two relatives had quarrelled over payment of Rs 50. In the heat of the moment, the accused hit the victim on his head with his shovel, leading to fatal injury. The accused has been arrested and the body sent for post-mortem examination."

Both the victim and the accused used to earn around Rs 200-400 per day through their work, which involved loading and unloading of sand and stone chips on trucks and tractors.

OneIndia News