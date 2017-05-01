Daily wage earners, farmers, jawans, reporters, wish you all a Happy Labour Day!

International Workers' Day, also known as Labour Day, is celebrated across the world on May 1, every year.

As we all work throughout the year, here is a day to honour and celebrate the hard work and sweat of all workers across the world. On the occasion of International Workers' Day, also known as Labour Day, we wish you all a Happy Labour Day.

The day is celebrated across the world on May 1, every year, to honour the labourers and working class communities.

Here we bring you a few pictures hailing the contributions of the labour community and why it is important to safeguard their rights...

A sand artist creates a sand image on Labour Day at ‘Odisha Parba 2017' event in New Delhi on Sunday.

Picture credit: PTI

Women and children rehearse for Thiruvathira Dance at Kochi on Sunday. Seven thousand women and children from various states will perform Kerala's traditional art form, Thiruvathira, in an attempt to break a Guinness World Records on May 1.

Picture credit: PTI

A labourer carries a sack of grain at a market on the eve of International Labour Day in Bikaner, Rajasthan on Sunday.

Picture credit: PTI

Child labourers carry bricks at a brick factory on the eve of International Labour Day on the outskirts of Agartala in Tripura on Sunday.

Picture credit: PTI

Labourers carrying official documents to be loaded on trucks as the 'Darbar' moves from winter capital Jammu to summer capital Srinagar at Civil Secretariat in Jammu on Saturday.

Picture credit: PTI

 

Labourers work at the site of an underground power project along a road in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Picture credit: PTI

