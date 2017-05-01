Daily revisions of petrol in five cities from today

New Delhi, May 1: Petrol and diesel prices will be revised on a daily basis in select towns in the country-in sync with the international crude oil prices from Monday onwards.

State-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, which own nearly 58,000 petrol pumps in the country, will launch a pilot for daily price revision in five select cities from Monday.

The process of fuel price revision is likely to be extended to other parts of the country.

At first, the fuel retailers have decided to implement the pilot project in Puducherry, Vizag (Andhra Pradesh), Udaipur (Rajasthan), Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) and Chandigarh.

With this, you have to check petrol and diesel prices daily before refuelling your vehicles.

According to sources, the revised price on a daily basis will not affect in a big way, as the rates differ by only a few paise between pumps of the three state fuel retailers.

The Indian Oil Corporation also announced the fuel prices effective for Monday for these five cities. Petrol will cost Rs 67.65 per litre in Chandigarh, Rs 69.33 in Jamshedpur, Rs 66.02 in Puducherry, Rs 70.57 in Udaipur and Rs. 72.68 in Vizag, while diesel rate will be Rs. 57.74, Rs. 60.26, Rs. 58.68, Rs. 61.23 and Rs. 62.81, respectively.

Customers may verify fuel prices by downloading the company app or visiting its website.

Oil companies have freedom to revise rates as the corporation was freed from the control of government from 2010.

Earlier, the government announced home delivery of petrol and diesel, if customers make a pre-booking to cut queues at fuel stations.

OneIndia News