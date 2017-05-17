Dad takes out procession to celebrate son’s 51 percent marks

It was a joyous moment for a father when he realised that his son passed SSLC exam with 51 percentage. The overjoyed father even organised a procession to celebrate this occassion at Benakanahalli in Sedam taluk.

It all started when Arjun, who returned home after checking his result at a residential school at Gurmitkal in Yagir district where he studied SSLC.

Arjun's father received him at the local Hanuman temple and took him home in a procession. This didn't end here, he further distributed 20 kg sweets to villagers on the way.

The reason behind this is, Arjun's father and mother never expected that their son would even pass SSLC exam. But his passing the exam, that too in the first attempt, far exceeded their expectations.

Though Arjun's pass percentage wasn't impressive, but its a milestone for the family who understand the importance of education.

Arjun is the first person in his family to pass SSLC. His father studied upto fourth standard. His father said that he wants his other too children to be educated. Meanwhile, Arjun wants to study ITI and get a job in a cement factory.

OneIndia News